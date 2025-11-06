November Fintech Portfolio Launches: Exclusive Insights From Coinbase, Block, And Noto

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The November editions of BizClik's FinTech portfolio are now live, featuring fresh insights from FinTech Magazine and InsurTech Digital. This month's issues spotlight global leaders, breakthrough technologies and the strategies shaping the future of payments, open banking and inclusion.

London - 6 November 2025 - BizClik, a global B2B media and events company, has released the latest magazine editions of its Technology portfolio, featuring:

FinTech Magazine



Each digital magazine delivers exclusive interviews, company features, editorial insights, and our signature Top 10 rankings, spotlighting the executives, organisations, and innovations shaping global industries.



FinTech Magazine - November 2025

Cover Feature:

Coinbase: Stablecoin Revolution in Payments – Keith Grose, UK CEO at Coinbase, discusses how blockchain-based currencies are reshaping finance as global markets develop comprehensive regulatory frameworks (p. 24)



Company Features:



Unicorne: Managing AWS Cost Optimisation in the Gen AI Era (p. 106)

Block CEO, Jack Dorsey and his fintech empire, investments in bitcoin infrastructure and dedication to challenging traditional systems (p. 120) Noto Takes Unified Approach to Financial Crime Prevention (p. 138)



Editorial Highlights:



Stablecoins and Banking: Integration or Irrelevance Ahead? (p. 58)

FinTech LIVE London 2025 (p. 72)

Next Gen Software Delivery in Financial Services (p. 128) Multi-Layered Defence: Fraud Prevention in Digital Finance (p. 150)

Read the issue here.







Leadership Quotes

“Gen Z will be adopting crypto and stablecoin at a very rapid pace, versus other generations” – Keith Grose, UK CEO at Coinbase in FinTech Magazine

“You have to have quality input – good data, because if you get garbage in, you get garbage out” – Ivan Stefanov, CEO and Founder at Noto in FinTech Magazine

Why it matters

Each edition offers thought leadership, market insights, and storytelling for senior executives across financial technology and insurance technology. The magazines connect enterprise leaders worldwide, showcasing best practices, innovation, and strategies shaping the future.

About the FinTech Portfolio

The FinTech portfolio includes FinTech Magazine and InsurTech Digital. The portfolio payments, digital banking, digital assets, fraud and ID, insurance, regtech, and customer experience. Together, these titles reach a global audience of technology decision-makers and innovators driving digital transformation across industries.

Looking Ahead: 2026 Events

BizClik is preparing for its annual global summit dedicated to driving financial inclusion. For 2026 FinTech LIVE: Global Summit – a two-day conference and expo for senior executives shaping the future of modern finance.

Bringing together over 2,000 in-person and virtual attendees, the event will explore the technologies, trends, and strategies driving financial innovation. Register your interest.

About BizClik

BizClik is a UK-based media company with a global portfolio of leading industry, business, and lifestyle digital communities. BizClik's portfolio spans technology and AI, finance and insurance, manufacturing and supply chain, sustainability and energ,y and more. For further information, visit here.

Media Contact

Izzy Hutchin, PR Executive

