Armenia Restricts Serzh Sargsyan's Exit Amid 2019 Corruption Case

The Anti-Corruption Committee of Armenia has imposed a travel ban on the country's former President Serzh Sargsyan in connection with a 2019-related corruption episode, Azernews reports.

According to his lawyer, Amram Makinyan, the restriction was recently announced through a social media post.

Deputy Chairman of the“Republic” party Armen Ashotyan stated that the case concerns remarks made by the late businessman Mikhail Bagdasarov, which he said were misinterpreted due to translation errors.“Bagdasarov later denied these statements during the confrontation. Yesterday, Serzh Sargsyan was summoned to court three times, while there was a death in the judge's family. After the courts rejected the relevant petitions, they were forced to stage this cheap spectacle,” Ashotyan said.

It is noteworthy that a day earlier, the court had rejected the prosecutor's petition to impose a travel ban on Sargsyan, according to Sputnik Armenia.