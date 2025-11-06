New Jersey Medicaid Trust Lawyer Christine Matus Clarifies How Long Medicaid Pays For Nursing Home Care In New Jersey

Toms River, NJ - New Jersey Medicaid trust lawyer Christine Matus of The Matus Law Group ( ) released guidance addressing how long Medicaid pays for nursing home care in New Jersey, with clear explanations of eligibility standards, annual reviews, and circumstances that may affect continued coverage. Drawing on current New Jersey Medicaid frameworks under Managed Long Term Services and Supports (MLTSS), the guidance explains that Medicaid funds ongoing custodial care for eligible residents without an inherent time cap, subject to continuing financial and medical qualification.

Medicaid coverage for nursing home residents under NJ FamilyCare is not limited to a fixed duration, and the program pays the facility each month as long as eligibility remains in place. The guidance notes that applicants must satisfy both financial and medical standards. For a single applicant in 2025, countable assets generally must be at or below $2,000, with gross monthly income typically around $2,900 or less, while spousal impoverishment protections allow a community spouse to retain a larger share of marital resources. A formal assessment, often through the NJ Choice process, confirms Nursing Home Level of Care. Once approved, residents contribute most of their monthly income toward care costs, keeping a small personal needs allowance, and Medicaid pays the balance. According to New Jersey Medicaid rules, this structure permits long-term support that can extend for the remainder of a resident's life when circumstances warrant it, a point that New Jersey Medicaid trust lawyer Christine Matus emphasized to help families plan with greater certainty.

The guidance also addresses common reasons Medicaid coverage may stop and corrects frequent misconceptions. Coverage can end if financial circumstances rise above program limits due to events such as an inheritance or settlement, if medical improvement removes the need for nursing home level of care, or if the resident relocates to a non-participating facility or out of state. Administrative noncompliance, such as missing documentation during annual redetermination, can temporarily halt benefits until corrected. The oft-cited“five-year limit” is a myth that confuses the five-year look-back for pre-application transfers with the duration of benefits; the look-back may produce a penalty period delaying the start of benefits, not an end-date once coverage is in place. Likewise, Medicaid does not mirror Medicare's up-to-100-day rehabilitation window. The programs serve different purposes, and Medicaid is designed for extended custodial care. Bed-hold rules may preserve a resident's room during short hospital stays when a return is expected, and the separate estate recovery process occurs only after the beneficiary's death. In each area, the firm's update encourages families to weigh trust-based planning and timely paperwork to support uninterrupted care, a message reinforced by New Jersey Medicaid trust lawyer Christine Matus for families navigating long-term care.

