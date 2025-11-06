B-Treat 2026: The Global B2B Gathering For Wedding Professionals Returns To Italy October 2530, 2026 Puglia, Italy

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- WEMA Global announces the next edition of B-Treat, the exclusive B2B gathering for international wedding and event professionals, taking place October 25–30, 2026, in Puglia, Italy.

Following successful previous editions, B-Treat continues to redefine how destinations and industry experts connect - blending professional networking, immersive experiences, and genuine collaboration between planners, venues, hoteliers, designers, photographers, and luxury brands.

The 2026 edition will feature a two-part format:

Main Program (2 days) - a high-level conference, B2B meetings, and a glamorous Gala Dinner.

Immersive Fam Trip (3 days) - exclusive site visits, styled experiences, and authentic encounters with Italy's most desirable wedding destinations.

“B-Treat is not a trade show - it's a curated circle of professionals who shape the global wedding market,” says Lana Olifer, Co-Founder & COO of WEMA Global.“It's where ideas turn into partnerships and destinations become stories. That's what makes it different - and that's why people come back.”

“Every WEMA project turns exposure into measurable results,” adds Alexa Skuba, Co-Founder and CMO of WEMA Global.“B-Treat gives destinations and venues direct access to the people who make booking decisions. It's boutique in scale but global in impact - and that's our power.”

Participation is by application only for wedding venues, hotels, wedding planners, wedding photographers & videographers, wedding designers, wedding vendors, ensuring a high-quality, business-driven environment where every connection counts.

As a boutique-format gathering, B-Treat limits participation to a selected number of international planners and exhibitors, ensuring exclusivity and tangible outcomes for all attending brands and destinations.