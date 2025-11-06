QMC Signs Media Sponsorship Agreement With QREC

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) signed Thursday a media sponsorship agreement with the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC), aimed at enhancing media coverage of major races and championships organized by the club during the 2025-2026 equestrian season.

This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of both entities to support equestrian sports and elevate their presence locally and internationally.

The agreement was signed by QMC's Director of the International Cooperation and Agreements Abdullah Ghanem Al Mohannadi, and QREC's Director of Support Services Ahmed Amanullah Al Shaibani, in the presence of several officials from both sides.

This partnership underscores the strategic synergy between media and sports as complementary forces in showcasing national achievements, reinforcing cultural identity, and promoting Qatar's image regionally and globally.

Al Mohannadi affirmed that the agreement marks a solid step toward institutional cooperation that serves the state's goals in highlighting equestrian sports as an integral part of Qatar's cultural heritage.

He stated that they take pride in supporting one of Qatar's most historic sports, and reaffirm their commitment to presenting the excellence of Qatari equestrianism in a modern spirit that reflects the country's vision for global prominence across sporting platforms.

For his part, Al Shaibani praised the agreement, noting that it coincides with the club's golden jubilee celebrations.

He said signing this agreement in their golden year carries special significance. It embodies the integration of national institutions in showcasing the events and activities hosted by the club, and highlights the vital role of media in raising public awareness and strengthening the presence of equestrian sports both locally and internationally.

Under the terms of the agreement, QMC will provide comprehensive media coverage through its television, radio, and digital platforms for major events and championships, including the Founder's Trophy, Qatar Derby, HH the Amir Sword Festival, and Qatar Arabian Horse Show.

This agreement continues the ongoing efforts to support heritage sports and enhance their visibility, reflecting the cultural identity of Qatari society and promoting the values of equestrianism as a symbol of authenticity.