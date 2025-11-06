Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets CEO Of Save The Children

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met on Thursday with CEO of Save the Children, HE Inger Ashing, on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development 2025, currently taking place in Doha.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to further strengthen and expand partnerships between the State of Qatar and Save the Children. They also addressed a range of issues of mutual concern.