Studio City International Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

Total operating revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were US$182.5 million, compared with US$174.6 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to better performance in mass market operations leading to an increase in revenue from casino contract.

Studio City Casino generated gross gaming revenues of US$344.4 million and US$335.5 million for the third quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Mass market table games drop was US$942.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared with US$912.9 million in the third quarter of 2024 and hold percentage was 33.1% in the third quarter of 2025, compared with 30.7% in the third quarter of 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2025 was US$873.3 million, compared with US$853.0 million in the third quarter of 2024 and win rate was 3.7% in the third quarter of 2025, compared with 3.3% in the third quarter of 2024.

As reported in the earnings release for the fourth quarter of 2024, Studio City has strategically repositioned itself to focus on the premium mass and mass operations, and VIP rolling chip operations at Studio City were transferred to City of Dreams in late October 2024.

Following the closure of Mocha Kuong Fat in September 2025, 90 gaming machines were re-allocated to Studio City.

Revenue from casino contract was US$77.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared with US$67.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. Revenue from casino contract is net of gaming taxes and the costs incurred in connection with the on-going operation of the Studio City Casino which are deducted by Melco Resorts (Macau) Limited, the gaming operator of the Studio City Casino (the“Gaming Operator”).

Total gaming taxes and the costs incurred in connection with the on-going operation of the Studio City Casino deducted from gross gaming revenues were US$267.2 million and US$268.1 million in the third quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Total non-gaming revenues at Studio City for the third quarter of 2025 were US$105.2 million, compared with US$107.3 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2025 was US$23.9 million, compared with US$16.0 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Studio City's Adjusted EBITDA(1) was US$78.1 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared with US$68.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. The change was mainly attributable to the increase in revenue from casino contract.

Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited for the third quarter of 2025 was US$18.6 million, or US$0.10 per ADS, compared with US$21.0 million, or US$0.11 per ADS, in the third quarter of 2024. The net loss attributable to participation interest was US$1.7 million and US$2.0 million in the third quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were US$41.1 million, which mainly included interest expense of US$30.9 million and net foreign exchange losses of US$10.1 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$54.0 million were recorded in the third quarter of 2025, of which US$0.8 million was related to the amortization expense for the land use right.

Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended September 30, 2025 referred to in the earnings release of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (“Melco”) dated November 6, 2025 (“Melco's Earnings Release”) was US$26.6 million more than the Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City reported in this press release. Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City reported in this press release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City reported in Melco's Earnings Release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between the Company and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City presented in Melco's Earnings Release does not reflect certain gaming concession related costs and certain intercompany costs related to the gaming operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of September 30, 2025 aggregated to US$99.6 million (December 31, 2024: US$127.8 million), including US$0.1 million of restricted cash (December 31, 2024: US$0.1 million). Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue premiums, at the end of the third quarter of 2025 was US$2.06 billion (December 31, 2024: US$2.16 billion), a reduction of US$109.3 million compared to total debt, net as of June 30, 2025. The reduction in total debt, net was primarily the result of the repayment of US$221.6 million principal amount outstanding under the 6.00% senior notes due 2025 upon maturity on July 15, 2025, which was funded with a HK$1,337.0 million (equivalent to US$170.3 million) drawdown from the senior secured credit facilities entered into by Studio City Company Limited and cash on hand, as well as the repayment of HK$468.0 million (equivalent to US$60.0 million) principal amount outstanding under the senior secured credit facility in September 2025.

Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2025 were US$9.7 million.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Studio City International Holdings Limited (the“Company”) may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) changes in the gaming market and visitations in Macau, (ii) local and global economic conditions, (iii) capital and credit market volatility, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) risks associated with the implementation of the amended Macau gaming law by the Macau government, (vi) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“target,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

About Studio City International Holdings Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MSC), is a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. For more information about the Company, please visit .

The Company is majority owned by Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, a company with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO).

