Senate President Urges Global Cooperation At Bosphorus Summit

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra) – President of the Senate Faisal Fayez stressed the need for stronger international cooperation and parliamentary action to address global challenges during the opening session of the 16th Bosphorus Summit in Istanbul on Thursday, under the theme "Global Challenges – Adapting to New Realities." The summit is attended by heads of state, ministers, economic and business leaders, and experts from around the world.Fayez said the principles of freedom, justice, and international cooperation have been marginalized in a world where conflicts dominate and international institutions have struggled to resolve disputes. He highlighted the complexity of contemporary challenges, environmental, economic, social, and technological, and the responsibility of parliaments to develop forward-looking solutions and foster international dialogue.While rejecting the continued aggressive policies of the Israeli occupation, Fayez welcomed the recent ceasefire in Gaza and emphasized the urgent need for a peace process leading to an independent Palestinian state, echoing the call of His Majesty King Abdullah II that "enough is enough."Fayez urged parliaments and international parliamentary organizations to promote parliamentary diplomacy, enact legislation supporting conflict resolution, advance education and healthcare, bridge digital inequities, and address poverty, hunger, and migration challenges. He stressed the importance of upholding international law, protecting institutions that mediate conflicts, and fostering dialogue, tolerance, and cultural understanding.Fayez concluded by calling on world leaders and parliaments to view global challenges as opportunities to build a better, more stable future for humanity.