Egypt Ranks Among Top 10 Countries For Certified Project Managers Worldwide

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt has emerged as a global leader in project management, ranking 7th worldwide in the number of certified project management professionals, according to the Project Management Institute (PMI).

With nearly 30,000 PMI-certified practitioners across industries, Egypt now represents one of the largest national contingents within the global PMI community - a milestone that underscores its growing reputation as a centre of project excellence and professional capability.

The surge in certified professionals reflects Egypt's strategic focus on delivering complex national projects, including the Grand Egyptian Museum, the El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, and large-scale transport infrastructure initiatives. These undertakings have driven demand for sophisticated project governance, planning, and execution skills across public and private sectors.

“Project management is a strategic driver for national progress, impacting everything from infrastructure to innovation,” said Alshazly, noting that Egypt is expected to see a 34.8% surge in demand for project management professionals by 2035.

“We are committed to equipping the workforce with future-ready skills to meet that demand - supporting national megaprojects and empowering young professionals to lead the country's development agenda,” he added.

Global recognition for Egypt's project management capabilities

Egypt ranks first globally in the PMI Project Management Office Certified Professional (PMI-PMOCP®) certification - a testament to the country's emphasis on establishing effective Project Management Offices (PMOs) to enhance efficiency and accountability.

It also ranks second globally in the PMI Risk Management Professional (PMI-RMP®) certification, highlighting the strength of Egypt's project risk governance capabilities amid challenging economic conditions.

In addition, Egypt maintains a strong presence in other core certifications, including more than 21,000 Project Management Professional (PMP®) credential holders and a growing number of PMI Agile Certified Practitioners (PMI-ACP®) - reflecting the adoption of agile methodologies across key sectors such as construction, technology, and energy.

Bridging the talent gap

According to PMI's 2025 Global Project Management Talent Gap Report, Egypt's workforce is projected to expand from 167,000 project professionals in 2025 to 225,000 by 2035, creating a talent gap of nearly 69,000 roles. This trend underscores the urgency of continued upskilling and talent alignment with the country's economic and development vision.

As competition for skilled project professionals intensifies across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Egypt is well-positioned to emerge as a regional hub for project management expertise, supported by an expanding pipeline of infrastructure and investment projects.

PMI's growing presence in Egypt complements this momentum, providing globally recognized certifications, training programs, and learning pathways to equip project managers with the tools to deliver complex, high-impact initiatives that drive sustainable growth.

Egypt's strong performance in PMI rankings not only reflects its commitment to global standards of excellence, but also signals its readiness to lead the next generation of project-driven development across Africa and the Arab world.