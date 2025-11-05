Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US To Share Draft UN Resolution On Gaza With Most Of Security Council


2025-11-05 11:01:22
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United States will share a draft resolution on President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza with the 10 elected members of the United Nations Security Council, a US official said. Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas agreed a month ago to the first phase of Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza: a ceasefire in their two-year war and hostage-release deal.
The United States has drafted a UN Security Council resolution that would approve a two-year mandate for a Gaza transitional governance body and an international stabilization force in the Palestinian enclave, according to the text seen by Reuters.
A resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by Russia, China, the US, Britain or France to be adopted.
It was not immediately clear if the US has yet shared a copy of the draft resolution with Russia and China. The two-page text seen by Reuters would authorize a Board of Peace transitional governance administration to establish a temporary International Stabilisation Force (ISF) in Gaza that could "use all necessary measures" - code for force - to carry out its mandate States Donald Trump Gaza peace plan United Nations Security Council

Gulf Times

