Putin-Trump Meet: Show Of Force? All About American B-2 Bombers, F-35 Jets That Caught Russian President's Attention

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, were surrounded by American F-22 fighter jets and B-2 Stealth bombers as they met on the tarmac at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska. After Trump and Putin shook hands, the jet roared across the skies, proceeding towards The "Beast."

In choreographed drama, the two leaders arrived in their respective presidential jets and descended on the tarmac of an air base, with Trump clapping as Putin stepped on Western soil for the first time since ordering the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, news agency AFP reported.

US military might was on display with a B-2 stealth bomber flying overhead, as a reporter shouted audibly to Putin, "Will you stop killing civilians?

In a video widely circulated on social media, Russian President Putin could be seen looking up as aircraft that recently struck Iranian nuclear facilities (B-2 Stealth bombers) flew overhead with F-35 escorts

"Absolutely incredible," one social media user exclaimed while sharing the video on social media.

Accoridng to Fox News, the display was as much a symbol as it was a show of force-a pointed reminder of America's military reach at the very moment the two leaders prepared to discuss the future of global security.

Putin, undaunted, grinned widely as Trump took the unusual step of escorting him into "The Beast," the secure US presidential limousine, before a meeting in a room before a screen that said - in English only - "Pursuing Peace."

The three-on-three meeting between the two presidents and senior aides reportedly lasted around three hours. It was not immediately clear if there would be further discussions as journalists were seated for a scheduled news conference.

The B-2 stealth bomber were used to attack the Fordow nuclear enrichment plant of Iran.

The B-2 was launched in 1997, and each one costs more than $2 billion. The US Air Force has a fleet of 19, after losing one in a crash in 2008.

The stealth bomber is a first-of-its-kind arsenal in the US Air Force and has been the backbone of the American stealth technology for three decades.

They have been designed with state-of-the-art technology and is known for its low observability, all-altitude capability, and ability to penetrate the most sophisticated air defenses.

They are equipped with microwaves, restrooms and usually a cooler for snacks to make life easier for pilots who were stuck in the cockpit for the 36-hour trip from Missouri to Iran and back.

B-2's flying-wing design, radar-absorbent materials, and reduced infrared signature result in a radar cross-section of about 0.001 square meters-comparable to that of a small bird.

The advanced jet also has several other features, including its capability to travel up to 6,000 nautical miles without refueling and massive arsenal capacity and ability to perform operations freely even at high altitudes.

About F35

F35s are said to be the "the world's most advanced and lethal fighter jet."

The 5th Generation F-35 combines advanced stealth, sensors and information fusion in a supersonic, highly maneuverable fighter.

As per reports , the F-35's shape and internal sensors, weapons and fuel all contribute to the F-35's stealth, or“low observability.”

The gray“paint” on the F-35 reduces and absorbs radar signals. The F-35's advanced electronic warfare system allows pilots to engage or jam electromagnetic threats.