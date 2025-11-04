Azerbaijani Delegation Visits Chamber Of Deputies Of Romanian Parliament (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijani delegation met with George-Mihail Neamțu, Chair of the Committee on Culture, Arts, and Media, during an official visit to the Chamber of Deputies of the Romanian Parliament, the Media Development Agency told Trend.

The delegation included Ismet Sattarov, Chair of the Audiovisual Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency; Vugar Aliyev, Chair of the Board of AZERTAC; Gudsi Osmanov, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Romania; and other members.

According to information, discussions focused on expanding cultural, humanitarian, and media cooperation between the two countries, as well as joint initiatives in public diplomacy, the protection of family values, and information security.

Ismet Sattarov highlighted that cooperation in the audiovisual sector is a vital tool for promoting cultural, moral, and family values between nations. He noted that Azerbaijan and Romania could deepen their engagement through television and radio projects, documentaries, and educational programs.

Ahmad Ismayilov spoke about reforms aimed at promoting innovative development in media and communication, strengthening the creative industries, and fostering family values in society. He emphasized the importance of exchanging experiences in ensuring information security and protecting the domestic media environment, noting that combating disinformation in the digital media sphere is a priority at both national and international levels.

Vugar Aliyev highlighted the growing international influence of Azerbaijani media and stressed that joint communication projects could play a significant role in promoting Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, especially cultural centers such as Shusha, Baku, and Nakhchivan, in Europe.

George-Mihail Neamțu underscored the importance of cultural and information cooperation between Romania and Azerbaijan, stating that the Romanian Parliament and the Committee prioritize the protection of family values and the transmission of national identity and cultural heritage to future generations. He noted that exchanging experiences and ideas with Azerbaijan would contribute to the development of cultural relations between the two nations.

Laura Gherasim, Chair of the Committee on Investigating Abuses, Corruption, and Petitions of the Chamber of Deputies, briefed the delegation on measures Romania has taken to prevent illegal activities, cybercrimes, and ethical violations in the digital space. She highlighted that improving legal mechanisms and increasing media literacy remain key priorities for Romanian society.

Ambassador Gudsi Osmanov described the meeting as conducted in the spirit of strategic partnership, emphasizing that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Romania is entering a new phase not only politically and economically but also in cultural, humanitarian, and moral spheres.

Subsequent to the meeting, George-Mihail Neamțu presented his book, The Trump Phenomenon, to the Azerbaijani delegation, personally signing it as a commemorative gift.