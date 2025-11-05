Revanth Reddy Questions PM Modi Over Inaction Against KCR, KTR Scams

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy addressed a corner meeting at Paramount colony during the campaign in Jubilee Hills assembly constituency.

Questions PM's Inaction Against BRS Leaders

According to a release, CM Reddy questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not giving permission to arrest former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the Kaleshwaram scam and BRS working President KT Rama Rao in the formula e-race scam.

"The Modi government was harassing political rivals by conducting IT, CBI and ED raids, and the same union government did not permit it to take action against the BRS leaders who were involved in the scams," the Chief Minister said.

Continuing tirade against Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, the CM said that the PM was not paying attention when the state government demanded a CBI inquiry against KCR, who allegedly looted one lakh crores in the Kaleshwaram project.

He said, "The Governor was also not allowing KTR's arrest in the Formula E-race case for the last 2 months."

'KCR, Modi on One Side'

"It was proved that KCR and PM Modi are on one side and Rahul Gandhi and himself are on the other side in the by-elections," the CM said.

The Telanaga CM added, "KCR has supported Modi at the centre every time. Now, the BJP was seeking votes in the name of BRS in Jubilee Hills."

Slams Kishan Reddy Over Azharuddin's Induction

The Chief Minister also criticised G Kishan Reddy for opposing the induction of M Azharuddin in the state cabinet.

"Why was Kishan Reddy opposing Azharuddin. Is it the union minister's fiefdom? What is Kishan Reddy's problem in giving a minister post to a minority leader?"

Reaffirms Commitment to Minorities

Reiterating that Congress is committed to the welfare of the muslims and his recent remarks were distorted, the CM said that "BRS was cheating the Muslims."

"I have been a secular leader since I forayed into politics. Congress governments provided many opportunities to minorities. It was only Congress that gave big posts to the minorities. Congress means Muslims, and Muslims means Congress. I won Kodangal assembly seat three times with the support of minorities.", CM Revanth Reddy said.

The CM also said that minorities were not facing any problem during the 20 months of Congress rule in the state. (ANI)

