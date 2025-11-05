First Underground School Opens In Sumy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Yermak announced this on Telegram.

"The first underground school has opened in Sumy. It is modern and safe, with comfortable classrooms and spacious areas. Here, children can learn, communicate, and feel safe. Now, hundreds of students will return to in-person learning, where you can hear children's laughter and feel a sense of unity and true school spirit," Yermak said.

According to him, this project is part of a larger strategy to restore education in wartime.

"More than 170 similar facilities are already being implemented throughout Ukraine – in frontline and border areas. Five underground schools have already been built in three communities in the Sumy region. Another eight schools are planned to be built in five communities: seven of them will open by the end of 2025, and one in 2026. In two years, the state has invested more than 13 billion hryvnias in the creation of safe schools," said the Head of the Office of the President.

As reported, in May this year, former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that four underground schools were planned to be built in Sumy and 11 in the Sumy region

Photos: Office of the President