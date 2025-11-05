Mississippi Explosion In Manufacturing Unit Causes Toxic Gas Leak, Residents Asked To Leave After Ammonia Spill
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said in a post on X that emergency officials from across the state were responding to the anhydrous ammonia leak at CF Industries' plant north of Yazoo City.
No deaths or injuries have been reported, he said.
“Thank you to all of Mississippi's first responders and emergency managers for quickly responding to the leak,” he said.
CF Industries did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press requesting comment.
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality said in a post on X that“air monitoring operations are underway and will continue as long as necessary to ensure public safety.”
Anhydrous ammonia is used as a fertilizer to help provide nitrogen for corn and wheat plants, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. If a person touches it when it is in gas or liquid form, they could be burned.
Yazoo City is a small community about 49 miles (78.9 kilometers) north of Jackson.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Brokerlistings Publishes New Analysis Of 1,000 Broker Complaints And Reveals Key Pain Points Amongst Traders
CommentsNo comment