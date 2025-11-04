Ukrainian Ombudsman Urges Italy To Protect Rights Of Ukrainian Detained In Nord Stream Case

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Lubinets reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“I appealed to the Ombudsman of Italy and the Lazio region Marino Fardelli, requesting that the basic rights and proper conditions of detention for the Ukrainian citizen be ensured. Tomorrow, representatives of the Ukrainian consulate and the Ombudsman's Office will arrive at the place where Serhii Kuznietsov is being held to inspect his conditions of detention, check his state of health, and provide necessary support,” he wrote.

According to Lubinets, information from Kuznietsov's lawyer indicates that the detainee, arrested on suspicion of involvement in the Nord Stream pipeline explosion, is being held in a high-security prison without proper sanitary conditions, access to a dietary menu, information, or the ability to maintain contact with his family.

The Ombudsman stressed that such conditions are unacceptable and violate the European Convention on Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

He also recalled that a Polish court recently acquitted another Ukrainian citizen who had been accused under similar circumstances in the Nord Stream case.

Lubinets believes the Polish court's ruling confirms the lack of sufficient evidence in similar accusations and should be taken into account by courts in other EU states.

As reported, Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznietsov, detained in Italy on suspicion of involvement in the Nord Stream sabotage, has declared a hunger strike in the high-security prison where he is being held.