SSU Detains Russian Agent Coordinating Strikes On Kramatorsk
The investigation established that the enemy accomplice was a 32-year-old drug addict who had called on Russians via Telegram channels to seize Kramatorsk.
After receiving instructions from the FSB, the suspect began tracking the locations of reserve command posts and checkpoints of Ukrainian defenders.
In addition, the perpetrator monitored the routes of Defence Forces columns moving toward the front line. To collect coordinates, he conducted daily reconnaissance trips through the frontline area, recording the necessary geolocations on his smartphone. He then transmitted this information to an FSB officer, whose identity has already been established by the SSU.
Counterintelligence officers documented the agent's reconnaissance activity step by step and detained him at his place of residence.
Simultaneously, special measures were taken to secure the positions and movement routes of the Defence Forces.
During searches, the agent's mobile phone containing evidence of cooperation with the Russian special service was seized.
SSU investigators notified the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (state treason committed under martial law).
The offender is being held in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the SSU detained another FSB agent who had been adjusting Russian strikes on Kyiv's energy infrastructure
