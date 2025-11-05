Bihar Elections 2025: First Phase Polling Begins In 121 Seats Today

Preparations are in full swing across polling stations in Vaishali district as Bihar heads into the first phase of the Assembly elections today, with voting scheduled in 121 constituencies across 18 districts of the state. At a polling station in Mahua, election officials were seen conducting final checks on the VVPAT machines and other equipment to ensure smooth polling.

High-Profile Contest in Mahua

In Mahua, a high-profile contest is underway as Independent MLA and former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav, son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, faces RJD's Mukesh Kumar Raushan (the sitting MLA), LJP's Sanjay Singh, and Independent Ashma Parveen, the runner-up from the 2020 polls.

Presiding Officer Madhureendra Kumar Singh said, "All necessary arrangements, including setting up compartments for polling agents and parties, installing VVPAT machines, and placing a CU near PP Three. The preparations are complete, and we are ready for a mock poll at 5:30 AM."

Tejashwi Yadav Seeks Third Win in Raghopur

RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav is seeking a third consecutive victory from Raghopur in Vaishali district. He faces Satish Kumar of the BJP, representing the NDA, and Chanchal Kumar of the JSP.

Political Alliances Face Off

The 2025 Bihar Elections will see a contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA)

The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML), led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Election Schedule

The remaining 122 constituencies of Bihar will vote in the second phase on November 11. Counting will take place on November 14.

