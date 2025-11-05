Starbucks Workers United Plans Strike On Red Cup Day: Report



Starbucks Workers United is reportedly gearing up for a strike next week during one of the company's peak business days in a renewed push to secure a labor contract after years of stalled negotiations.

According to a Bloomberg News report, the union represents employees at about 550 of the chain's roughly 10,000 company-run U.S. stores. The report added that the Union was ready to go on strike in more than 25 cities on November 13 during the company's well-known holiday-related busy days, Red Cup Day.

“We are ready and willing to go on the biggest strike we've ever been on,” Silvia Baldwin, a Philadelphia barista representing the union in negotiations, told Bloomberg.“If the company wants to avoid that, they can settle with us today,” Baldwin added.

Starbucks' View

Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson said that the company is“disappointed” that Workers United, which only represents around 4% of its partners, has voted to authorize a strike instead of returning to the bargaining table, according to Bloomberg.

“When they're ready to come back, we're ready to talk,” Anderson said. The report noted that Starbucks baristas receive pay averaging more than $19 an hour, and compensation worth over $30 per hour when benefits are counted.

Retail sentiment on Starbucks remained unchanged in the 'bearish' territory, with message volumes at 'extremely high' levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

Shares of Starbucks have declined over 10% this year and have lost nearly 15% of their value in the last 12 months.

