Going Global In East Africa: Silkroad Visual And Kenya Tourism Board Reach Culture-Tourism Co-Creation Agreement

Recently in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, Silkroad Visual and the Kenya Tourism Board held candid and in-depth discussions on culture-tourism project collaboration.

Ding Pengqing, Senior Vice President of Silkroad Visual Group, Yue Feng, Senior Vice President of the Group, Luo Xiaobai, Artistic Director of the Group, Song Yina, Director of International Cooperation of the Group, and the creative team were invited to visit. Both parties exchanged views on the scope and framework of future cooperation.

Purpose First, Sharing the Beauty of Life

Africa is renowned for its unique biodiversity, regional culture, and natural landscapes. Silkroad Visual hopes to present the seasonal rhythms of the East African grasslands and natural spectacles such as the "Great Migration" to more Chinese audiences, especially young people, thus giving birth to the "Canniverse)" project with the vision of "Nature Contained, World Shared."

"Canniverse" aims to use internationally cutting-edge ultra-high-definition special imaging equipment and technology to record the world's stunning "highlight moments" and build a continuously updated Earth image library.

The project will use special carriers such as dome screens and irregular giant screens to bring stunning natural images and narratives with humanistic value into urban public cultural spaces, entering planetariums, science and technology museums, and immersive cinemas across the country and even around the world, connecting with broader family, youth, and cultural tourism audiences.

Solid Foundations, Professional Systems to Underpin Quality

To achieve world-class production standards, the team has been assembling a live-action crew and completing multiple rounds of equipment testing since 2024, and invited documentary photography consultant and BBC collaborating photographer Barny Trevelyan-Johnson to participate in the creation.







The shooting equipment and production specifications are benchmarked against the dome screen source standards inside the Las Vegas MSG Sphere, establishing a reusable full-process support system from pre-production acquisition, post-production processing to master management and distribution.

Immersed on Site, Capturing Authentic Ecology

The production team closely follows the seasonal rhythms of animal migration, traveling to African exterior locations multiple times with the migration to record authentic moments of African grassland ecology with various cinematic languages.







While respecting local culture and ecology, the production team insists on compliance and professional oversight, ensuring both the aesthetic intensity of the images and the reliability and usability of the footage.







Co-Creating Together, Expert Guidance Safeguards Quality

During this exchange, both parties reached positive consensus on content planning, image production, and communication coordination, and reached a joint creation agreement regarding the "Canniverse" project.

Silkroad Visual has officially invited the Kenya Tourism Board as a joint creative partner to coordinate experts from relevant fields such as humanities, history, and zoology to provide professional advice and academic support for the content, ensuring that the images combine both aesthetic excellence and intellectual depth.







Moving Forward Together, Co-Creating the Future

Looking ahead, Silkroad Visual will continue to maintain good interaction and communication with the Kenya Tourism Board, steadily advancing cooperation in co-created content and brand communication. We believe that the power of culture lies in mutual illumination, and the meaning of technology lies in achieving better storytelling.

Meanwhile, Silkroad Visual will, with an open attitude and persistent exploration, bring more extraordinary landscapes and moving stories to a wide audience, allowing more viewers to approach and fall in love with Africa in urban public cultural spaces.

About Silkroad Visual Technology Co., Ltd.

Silkroad Visual Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 2002 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Silkroad Visual is a leader in digital visual technology, harnessing the power of CG, VR, AR, and other cutting-edge innovations. We deliver market-focused, innovation-driven digital creative services, offering everything from digital exhibitions to comprehensive full-chain solutions in digital creativity, data visualization, and design.

For more information, visit Silkroad Visual's website ( )