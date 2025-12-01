PM Attends Closing Ceremony Of Qatar Grand Prix

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Their Excellencies attending closing ceremony of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2025 at Lusail International Circuit yesterday. Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the race to mark hat-trick of victories in Qatar. The Dutch driver finished ahead of Australia's Oscar Piastri in the McLaren and Spain's Carlos Sainz in the Williams, who secured third place. In a post on X platform, the Prime Minster and Minister of Foreign Affairs said, "The Formula 1 race at the Lusail International Circuit concluded today showcasing Qatar's ability to host major international events efficiently. Congratulations to all the drivers & teams on their outstanding performances, & we look forward to greater success in future editions."

