HH The Amir Issues An Amiri Decree Appointing An Ambassador To Georgia

2025-11-05 02:18:43
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, issued today Amiri Decree No. 53 of 2025, appointing Ali Yousef Abdulrahman Al Mulla as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Georgia.

The decision stipulated that it be implemented and enforced from the date of its issuance, and that it be published in the Official Gazette.

Gulf Times

