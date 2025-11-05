403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
HH The Amir Issues An Amiri Decree Appointing An Ambassador To Georgia
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, issued today Amiri Decree No. 53 of 2025, appointing Ali Yousef Abdulrahman Al Mulla as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Georgia.
The decision stipulated that it be implemented and enforced from the date of its issuance, and that it be published in the Official Gazette.
The decision stipulated that it be implemented and enforced from the date of its issuance, and that it be published in the Official Gazette.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Brokerlistings Publishes New Analysis Of 1,000 Broker Complaints And Reveals Key Pain Points Amongst Traders
CommentsNo comment