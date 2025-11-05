Moneyhash Appoints Abdullah Khayat As Country Director & GM KSA

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - November, 2025 - MoneyHash, the leading payment orchestration platform in emerging and global markets, is proud to announce the appointment of Abdullah Khayat as Country Director & General Manager for Saudi Arabia. Abdullah brings over a decade of experience driving growth and digital transformation across financial services, fintech, retail, and government sectors in the Kingdom and the wider MENA region.MoneyHash's Strategic Expansion in Saudi Arabia:

Saudi Arabia is at the heart of MoneyHash's regional growth strategy, driven by the Kingdom's rapid digital transformation and the ambitions of Vision 2030. With a thriving fintech ecosystem and a growing demand for seamless, secure, and scalable payment solutions, the Kingdom represents one of the most important markets for MoneyHash. The company is committed to strengthening its presence by investing in local leadership, forging key partnerships, and enabling businesses of all sizes to unlock the full potential of digital payments in Saudi Arabia.

According to Nader Abdelrazik, CEO of MoneyHash:“Saudi Arabia is central to our regional strategy and one of the most dynamic digital economies in the world. Abdullah's leadership and deep understanding of the Saudi market will be instrumental in strengthening our presence and enabling businesses in the Kingdom to scale with confidence.” Championing Growth and Digital Transformation:

Abdullah joins MoneyHash at a pivotal time as Saudi Arabia accelerates its transition to a cashless economy under Vision 2030. He will lead MoneyHash's operations and strategy in the Kingdom, focusing on deepening relationships with enterprise clients, strengthening partnerships across industries, and enabling businesses to scale with advanced payment orchestration technology and international payments capabilities.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the most dynamic fintech markets in the world today,” said Abdullah Khayat, Country Director & GM KSA of MoneyHash.“I'm honored to join MoneyHash and help empower merchants and enterprises in the Kingdom with the tools they need to grow, innovate, and deliver the seamless payment experiences their customers expect.” Proven Leadership in Fintech and Beyond:

Prior to MoneyHash, Abdullah played a key role at Unifonic, where he led business development and partnerships in KSA, driving growth across multiple verticals including e-commerce, retail, and the public sector. Earlier in his career, he held leadership positions at ABB, Siemens, and Bupa Arabia, where he consistently delivered growth and managed strategic relationships across government and enterprise accounts. His track record of exceeding targets, forging cross-industry partnerships, and leading digital transformation initiatives makes him uniquely positioned to expand MoneyHash's footprint in Saudi Arabia and collaborate with some of the best payment gateways in Saudi Arabia. Looking Ahead:

Abdullah's appointment reinforces MoneyHash's commitment to Saudi Arabia as a core market and a hub for fintech innovation. His leadership will play a crucial role in helping businesses adopt modern payment infrastructures, align with the Kingdom's regulatory landscape, and seize opportunities in one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

With Abdullah joining the leadership team, MoneyHash is well-positioned to accelerate its growth in the Kingdom and further solidify its role as the leading payment orchestration platform in emerging markets. About MoneyHash:

MoneyHash is the first and leading payment orchestration platform built for emerging and global markets, delivering infrastructure-level payment solutions that mirror AWS's approach to cloud computing. The payment orchestration software enables multiple payment gateway integration through a single API, offering smart payment routing, multi-currency payment processing, and a unified dashboard for complete operational control. MoneyHash empowers businesses to turn payment complexity into competitive advantage, delivering the flexibility and scalability needed to scale across one of the world's most diverse and fastest-growing digital markets.