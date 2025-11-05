Protex AI Unveils Protex Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AI Assistant Turning Safety and Operational Data into Actionable Foresight

Boston, Massachusetts, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protex AI, a leader in computer vision for workplace safety and operations, today announced the launch of Protex Intelligence, an AI assistant that gives enterprises unprecedented visibility into safety and operational performance across their sites.













With Protex Intelligence, safety professionals can ask questions in plain language and receive instant, dynamic dashboards, reports, and insights. The tool combines video intelligence, incident data, and behavioral trends to reveal not just what is happening on-site, but why; turning what previously took hours of manual analysis into instant actionable foresight.

“Protex Intelligence represents a major step forward in how safety leaders interact with their data,” said Ciaran O'Mara, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Protex AI.“Instead of spending time compiling reports, they can now focus on preventing incidents, because the insights they need are ready in seconds. It's about giving EHS leaders the clarity and confidence to take the right action, faster.”

View product video here.

Transforming the Role of the Safety Leader

EHS teams have long faced the challenge of scattered data across spreadsheets, dashboards, and reports. Protex Intelligence brings all that information together, enabling proactive, data-driven decision-making across multiple sites. One customer saw a 90% reduction in their reporting times; efficiency that allowed their team to focus more on prevention.

The AI assistant empowers users to:



Generate real-time reports tailored for executives, site leads, or frontline teams.

Explore the“why” behind incidents with video context and insight.

Prioritize actions and next steps with data-driven suggestions. Save customized prompts and reporting formats for easy re-use.



Built for Enterprise Scale

Protex Intelligence is a smart, interactive AI tool built for the modern enterprise. Questions and instructions, no matter how granular, turn into instant answers and customized outputs like dashboards and action lists. It is customizable, allowing users to save specific prompts to generate the consistent, repeatable reporting essential for large organizations. Built for enterprise-scale operations, the platform provides unprecedented visibility by breaking down data by shift, location, site, and behavior type, enabling deep analysis and fair comparisons across all your facilities.

“The whole analytics side of things, helping drive better analysis of the data, is a huge win,” said Meg Stowe, Global Senior Director of Procurement, Transportation, Sustainability & Safety at Neovia Logistics.“The prompting feature is phenomenal; I can now frame questions to get exactly what I need, ensuring our analysis is consistent and impactful.”

Creating Safer, Smarter Workplaces

By connecting data across events, observations, and video, Protex Intelligence helps organizations reduce incident rates, improve audit efficiency, and demonstrate the measurable impact of safety programs, without the complexity of BI tools or manual reporting.

Protex Intelligence is available immediately to all Protex clients worldwide.

About Protex AI

At Protex AI, we're building a safer, smarter industrial workplace with an intelligent operating system that redefines how facilities operate. Our AI-powered technology is enabling businesses to gain greater visibility of unsafe behaviours in their facilities. The privacy-preserving platform plugs into existing CCTV infrastructure and uses its computer vision technologies to capture unsafe events autonomously in settings such as warehouses and manufacturing facilities.

