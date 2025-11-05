Inc. Names Truepic A 2025 Power Partner Award Winner For Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Truepic recognized for its ongoing innovation and global impact in providing visual risk intelligence in the AI era

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truepic, the enterprise leader of Visual Risk Intelligence in the AI era, is proud to announce its recognition as one of Inc.'s Power Partners for the second consecutive year in the Best B2B Providers in the Business Products and Services category. The prestigious award honors top-tier organizations worldwide with proven track records of helping businesses focus on their core strengths and achieve success.

Truepic continues to earn top marks from customers across a wide range of industries, such as banking, lending, insurance, business credentialing, warranty administration, product recall, and many others. At the center of this success is Truepic Vision, the company's flagship platform that helps organizations verify what they see by authenticating visuals and detecting content manipulation. Vision supports businesses in identifying and preventing fraud by providing tamper-proof content, enabling higher efficiency while mitigating risk. Truepic's Risk Network builds upon this foundation of authenticity, offering the first shared intelligence system to surface operational risks across critical systems in real time.

“Being named an Inc. Power Partner for the second consecutive year underscores the critical role Truepic plays in helping the world's most trusted organizations secure their digital content across every layer of their operations,” said Jeffrey McGregor, CEO of Truepic.“As companies navigate the opportunities and risks of the AI era, reliable tools for authenticating images and data at scale are no longer optional - they're essential. Truepic Vision, together with our recently launched Risk Network, equips organizations to operate with confidence, reduce their exposure to fraud, and safeguard the integrity of their business.”

As AI and image editing tools become more accessible, malicious actors are finding it easier to fake digital content and exploit business workflows. This rise in synthetic media is accelerating fraud trends and putting pressure on organizations to adopt stronger verification tools. Truepic addresses this challenge with patented technology and advanced anti-fraud testing that confirms the authenticity of content at the point of capture. By securing the visuals that power key decisions, Truepic helps enterprises reduce risk, protect their customers, and operate with greater confidence in an era of increasing digital uncertainty.

“The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners - the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.“Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers - they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed.”

Inc.'s Power Partner Awards highlight best-in-class business providers that demonstrate excellence in serving customers, and recognize companies dedicated to equipping businesses with essential tools and resources needed to operate and expand. For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit .

Truepic is the leading provider of Visual Risk Intelligence, helping enterprises verify reality in the AI era. Its flagship platform, Truepic Vision, authenticates images and data to prevent fraud, reduce risk, and protect business operations. Vision features the Truepic Risk Network, the first visual risk shared intelligence system for alerting suspicious activity across the financial sector. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and recognized by TIME, Fast Company, and Inc. for its innovation, Truepic enables organizations to safeguard trust while driving growth. Learn more at truepic.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

