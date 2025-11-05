403
Trailblazer Jayne Kennedy Overton Confronts Career, Scandal, And Triumph At Book Signing At BLVKBOOK Gallery On Nov. 20
Legendary sports broadcaster, actress, and cultural icon Jayne Kennedy Overton will be celebrated in an intimate Fireside Chat and Book Signing hosted by Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, PhD, on Wednesday, November 20, 2025. The event is set for 6 pm to 9 pm at BLVKBOOK Gallery, located on Level 8 next to H&M in the Beverly Center near Macy's Court. Red carpet arrivals from 6-6:45 p.m. Media check-in at 5:30 p.m. Park near Macy's Court on Level 4 in the Red Section, and take Macy's Men's store elevators to Level 8.
The evening honors Kennedy's remarkable journey as the first Black woman crowned Miss Ohio, a pioneering female sports broadcaster, and now a memoirist confronting both the triumphs and trials of her life in her new memoir, Plain Jayne.
"Jayne Kennedy broke color barriers as a pageant queen, NFL sportscaster, and award-winning actress," said Dr. Lemelle. "She exemplifies how excellence can change culture and empower voices. Her legacy cannot be denied."
In her memoir, Kennedy recounts the devastating sex scandal that changed the course of her career and the personal, professional, and social challenges she endured. Her story is one of resilience, empowerment, and reclamation-a blueprint for anyone striving to regain their narrative and move forward with strength and grace.
A Trailblazing Legacy
Before becoming a memoirist, Jayne Kennedy was a woman of firsts. In 1970, she made national history as the first Black woman crowned Miss Ohio USA. Eight years later, she broke another glass ceiling, joining CBS's The NFL Today and becoming one of the first female sports broadcasters, as well as the first African American woman in that role. At a time when women were primarily seen as outsiders in sports, Kennedy proved them wrong, cementing her legacy as a pioneer.
Her career encompasses:
Host of the syndicated series Greatest Sports Legends, the only female host in the show's history
Emmy Award winner for coverage of the 1982 Rose Bowl
NAACP Image Award winner for acting in Body and Soul
A recognized icon whose face graced magazine covers and television screens, symbolizing Black and female excellence in media
Revisiting a Painful Past
Despite her historic success, Kennedy's career faced a shocking setback in the early 1990s. A private home video with her then-husband, actor Leon Isaac Kennedy, was leaked to the public, creating a nationwide tabloid frenzy long before the internet normalized such incidents. She lost friends, opportunities, and visibility, and withdrew from the public eye. For decades, this unspoken shadow loomed over her otherwise groundbreaking legacy.
Her memoir, Plain Jayne, confronts this period candidly, offering lessons in resilience, self-empowerment, and the courage to reclaim one's narrative.
Event Overview and Community Impact
The fireside chat, hosted by Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, PhD, will feature an intimate conversation with Kennedy on her career, advocacy, and memoir. Guests will engage in a book signing and networking reception surrounded by BLVKBOOK Gallery's curated artistry, celebrating culture, excellence, and representation.
In the spirit of gratitude, the event will also serve as a community drive, collecting:
Unwrapped toys
Non-perishable food items
Baby essentials
All donations will benefit families impacted by the January 2025 fires and support local nonprofits to ease the burden of halted financial assistance and furloughs.
Books will be available for sale on-site, and guests requesting a signed copy are kindly asked to purchase it at the event. Cashless entry fees are:
$70 – Includes book
$40 – Admission without book purchase
RSVP at...
About Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, PhD
Dr. Lemelle is President of the Beverly Hills Chapter of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce, CEO of Platinum Star Public Relations, Inc., and International Goodwill Ambassador for DreamChild Foundation, Accra, Ghana. She is an award-winning journalist and communications strategist, producing events and media campaigns that elevate Black innovation, leadership, and cultural storytelling globally. IG @platinumstarpr
About BLVKBOOK Gallery
BLVKBOOK Gallery is a premier art destination showcasing visionary Black and multicultural artists. Located on Level 8 of the Beverly Center, it provides a creative space that bridges art, identity, and community, offering cultural experiences that elevate diverse narratives.
For more information, visit:
