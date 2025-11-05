Warm Autumn Midweek As Mild Weather Holds Across Most Regions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) -- Soft autumn warmth and scattered clouds will linger through Thursday, with temperatures climbing well above seasonal averages before easing slightly toward the weekend, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.On Wednesday, temperatures will rise 8 to 10 degrees Celsius above normal, bringing pleasantly warm conditions to most areas and relatively hotter weather around the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Medium and high clouds will drift across the sky, while southeasterly to southwesterly winds blow at a moderate pace, occasionally picking up in open terrain.Thursday will keep a similar pattern, with mild weather over the highlands and warmer air in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Medium and high clouds will continue to appear, and southeasterly winds may turn gusty at times, especially across the eastern desert.A gentle drop in temperatures is forecast for Friday, bringing moderate, partly cloudy conditions and light southeasterly winds shifting northwesterly by afternoon.Saturday will see another small temperature decline, keeping the weather mild overall and pleasantly warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with patches of cloud and moderate easterly winds.Temperature readings for Wednesday show highs and lows of 31 and 18 degrees Celsius in East Amman, 29 and 16 in West Amman, 30 and 17 in the northern highlands, and 29 and 16 in the Sharah highlands.In desert areas, temperatures will range between 33 and 15 degrees, while the plains are expected to record 32 and 19 degrees. The northern Jordan Valley will see 37 and 21 degrees, compared to 35 and 21 degrees in the southern Jordan Valley.Around the Dead Sea, temperatures will reach 36 and 21 degrees, and 37 and 22 degrees in Aqaba.