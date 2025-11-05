Virat Kohli Turns 37: Fans Flood The Internet With Birthday Wishes - 'Your Passion Is Truly Inspirational'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Virat Kohli, India's batting icon and one of modern-day cricket's greatest success stories, turned 37 on Wednesday, November 5.

Kohli, who joined the Indian cricket team for international matches in 2008 as a chubby-faced teenager from the streets of West Delhi, retired from the Test series earlier this year.

However, the veteran batter has achieved a lot more than just records in cricketing history - fans. And his fans have flooded the Internet with heartfelt wishes for their“King Kohli”

Virat Kohli spent 18 years of his IPL career with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB ), becoming an example of unwavering loyalty, faith and what a 'chance of 1%' can do to a player.

Since the tournament's inception in 2008, the man in the number 18 shirt ended his wait for an IPL title this year.

Honouring his dedication, RCB shared a heartfelt post on their official X handle alongside an AI-generated video of baby Kohli having a conversation with star Kohli.

“Celebrating the boy who dreamed, and the man who made it all come true. Little Virat dreamt it. King Kohli lived it. And the world watched in awe,” RCB wrote.

In an earlier post, the IPL team shared a picture of the star cricketer and said,“For the man who turned passion into poetry and fire into faith. Happy 37th Birthday, The game is richer because of you.”

Fans flooded social media with birthday wishes for their favourite cricketer, Virat Kohli. Hashtags like #HappyBirthdayViratKohli and #KingKohli are trending on the Internet.

“Happy Birthday to the run machine, the chase master, the one and only Virat Kohli! Your passion and dedication are truly inspirational. Keep smashing it on and off the field!” a fan said.

“He didn't just play cricket - he changed what it means to wear the Indian jersey. Every roar, every chase, every tear - an emotion named Virat Kohli. Happy Birthday to the man who made us believe in miracles again,” wished another fan.

A fan said,“Happy 37th Birthday to the Legend, the King, the GOAT 🐐 - Virat Kohli! Your passion, dedication, and dominance continue to inspire millions.”

“The King turns a year older! 👑💥 Happiest Birthday, Virat Kohli - a true legend of the game,” said a fan.

Another fan added,“Kabhi aggression, kabhi emotion - but always India first. From Delhi streets to world records, you made us believe in impossible. Happy Birthday, Virat Kohli - forever our pride! #KingKohli.”

“The man who redefined passion. The myth, the legend... the unstoppable force – Virat Kohli!” said a fan.