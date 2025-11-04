Lendlease REIT To Acquire 70% Of PLQ Mall To Expand Its Suburban Retail Portfolio In Singapore
|Property
|PLQ Mall
|Location
|10 Paya Lebar Rd, Singapore 409057 and Level 1 Retail Shops at 2 Paya Lebar Road, Singapore 409053
|Tenure
|99-year leasehold with effect from 29 June 2015 (approximately 89 years remaining)
|Gross Floor Area
|452,248 square feet
|Net Lettable Area (“NLA”)
|317,350 square feet
|Number of Levels
|7 levels (including 2 retail mall basements) and 3 car park levels
|Committed Occupancy
|99.7%
|Weighted Average Lease Expiry by Gross Rental Income
|2.5 years
| Appraised Value by Knight Frank Pte Ltd
(as at 31 October 2025 ) 3
|S$904.0 million (S$2,849 psf of NLA)
|Agreed Property Value
|S$885.0 million (S$2,789 psf of NLA)
|Net Property Income (“NPI”) (2026) 1
|S$39.5 million
|NPI Yield Based on Agreed Property Value (2026) 1
|4.5%
About Lendlease Global Commercial REIT
Listed on 2 October 2019, Lendlease Global Commercial REIT (“Lendlease REIT”) is established with the principal investment strategy of investing, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of stabilised income-producing real estate assets located globally, which are used primarily for retail and/or office purposes.
Its portfolio comprises leasehold properties in Singapore namely Jem (a suburban retail property) and 313@somerset (a prime retail property) as well as freehold interest in three Grade A commercial buildings in Milan. These four properties have a total net lettable area of approximately 2.0 million square feet, with an appraised value of S$3.76 billion4 as at 30 June 2025. Other investments include a stake in Parkway Parade (an office and retail property) and development of a multifunctional event space on a site adjacent to 313@somerset.
Lendlease REIT is managed by Lendlease Global Commercial Trust Management Pte. Ltd., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Lendlease Corporation Limited. Its key objectives are to provide unitholders with regular and stable distributions, achieve long-term growth in distribution per unit and net asset value per unit, and maintain an appropriate capital structure.
About the Sponsor – Lendlease Corporation Limited
Lendlease Corporation Limited is a market-leading Australian integrated real estate group. Headquartered in Sydney, it is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.
Its core capabilities are reflected in its operating segments of Investments, Development and Construction. The combination of these three segments provides them with a sustainable competitive advantage in delivering innovative integrated solutions for its customers. For more information, please visit: .
___________________________
1 Projected NPI for calendar year ended 31 December 2026 as a proxy for the first year of ownership.
2 Please refer to announcement“Launch of Private Placement to Raise Gross Proceeds of No Less Than S$270.0 Million” dated 5 November 2025 for details.
3 Based on the Capitalisation Method, Discounted Cash Flow Analysis and Direct Comparison Method of valuation.
4 Includes Jem office.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
