World Social Summit: Shura Council Speaker Affirms Qatar's Commitment To Social Dimension Of Sustainable Development

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim affirmed that the State of Qatar's hosting of the Second World Summit on Social Development reflects the wise directives of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and extends the country's long-standing approach to strengthening the social dimension of sustainable development.

His Excellency emphasized Qatar's commitment to investing in people and institutions as a firm national priority, one that translates into fair and sustainable policies, referring to HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's recent address at the opening of the current Shura Council session, which described human capital as the true wealth of any nation, and underscored that developing education, training, and the skills of national cadres form the foundation for future growth.

HE the Speaker said the Shura Council plays an active role in supporting the country's social development by debating legislation, making recommendations, and monitoring the implementation of national plans, with a particular focus on education, health, youth empowerment, and women's participation, all pillars of any social and economic renaissance.

He made the remarks during the Parliamentary Forum titled "Investing in People and Institutions: The Role of Parliamentarians in Social Development," organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union in cooperation with the Shura Council as part of the Second World Summit for Social Development proceedings.

His Excellency said the forum reflects Qatar's commitment to fostering global dialogue on human development and inclusion.

His Excellency explained that social development is not merely a political or economic goal but a human and moral commitment, the cornerstone for building stable, just, and prosperous societies.

He warned that the world is witnessing "rapid economic, environmental, and security transformations" that are deepening social divides, with more than a billion people living in multidimensional poverty and millions of children working under inhumane conditions. Youth unemployment, he added, remains three times higher than among older adults, while billions lack access to social safety nets.

HE the Speaker stressed that these indicators demand that the international community adopt "comprehensive and bold social policies" that place people at the center of development. He called on parliamentarians to play an active role in drafting and overseeing legislation to ensure that public policies reflect the needs of their populations, as a "bridge of trust between governments and societies" responsible for promoting transparency and good governance.

HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim emphasized the importance of parliamentarians not overlooking their ethical responsibility towards the Palestinian people and all communities deprived of their rights.

He stressed that the ongoing extermination, destruction, and deprivation of the most basic social development rights for Palestinians represent a blatant violation of social justice principles, placing a humanitarian responsibility on parliaments to advocate for these rights.

In his address at the Parliamentary Forum held as part of the proceedings of the Second Global Summit on Social Development, His Excellency highlighted that challenges related to poverty and inequality require a rethinking of priorities, placing investment in human capital and institutions at the forefront of parliamentary work, in partnership with governments and civil society.

For his part, HE Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Martin Chungong stated that international parliamentary cooperation is a key pillar for promoting sustainable development, sharing expertise, and building solidarity among nations.

In his speech at the forum, the IPU Secretary-General noted that parliamentary partnerships can achieve progress despite the challenges the world faces today.

He explained that parliaments serve as bridges linking international commitments with national implementation, helping translate goals into concrete policies and budgets that directly impact people's lives.

He stressed the necessity for parliamentarians to be active partners in global governance, given their role in bridging the gap between vision and implementation, enhancing legitimacy, accountability, and public trust.

He also pointed out that today's world faces interlinked challenges related to inequity and declining social solidarity, making the current summit a pivotal opportunity to renew commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Parliamentary Forum included a discussion session titled "Building Bridges for Inclusive Development," moderated by HE Member of the Shura Council Youssef bin Ali Al Khater.

The session featured contributions from Lee Anderson, Member of the European Parliament; Pauline Denofbourg, Youth Empowerment Policy Specialist at the UN Development Programme; and Barbara Adams, Chairperson of the Global Policy Forum.

The session addressed key topics on strengthening the role of parliaments in implementing the SDGs, increasing youth and women's participation in decision-making, reducing unemployment, investing in human capital, enhancing institutional capacity, and exploring cooperation and partnerships between parliaments and international entities to accelerate comprehensive social development.

HE Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council and Vice-Chair of the IPU Executive Committee Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti highlighted in her closing remarks the fruitful partnership between the IPU and the Shura Council in organizing this significant parliamentary event.

She emphasized that the forum underscored the importance of investing in human capital and institutions as the core of social development, and that the role of parliaments extends beyond legislation to include oversight and evaluation to ensure optimal resource utilization and promote transparency.

Her Excellency also noted the consensus on the importance of multilateral partnerships between parliaments, governments, international organizations, and civil society, as a key lever for achieving the SDGs.

She called on the IPU to continue its efforts in supporting the exchange of parliamentary experiences and expertise in social development, expressing hope that the forum's outcomes will contribute to entrenching values of justice and equality, and shaping a fairer future for people and communities.

The Parliamentary Forum aims to bring together parliamentarians and social development stakeholders to discuss issues related to investing in human capital, expanding economic participation, enhancing institutional roles, and examining ways to strengthen collaboration across sectors and partners to reach more effective solutions, showcasing practical experiences that support parliamentary work in this field.

This forum is part of the accompanying events of the Second Global Summit on Social Development, hosted in Doha with the participation of parliaments and international organizations from around the world.

The Tashkent Declaration, adopted during the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in April, reaffirmed parliaments' commitment worldwide to place social development at the forefront of their legislative priorities.