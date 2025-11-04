403
AUD/USD Forex Signal 04/11: Accelerating Breakdown (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous AUD/USD signal on 29th October may have produced a losing long trade from $0.6589 and a break-even long trade from $0.6564.Today's AUD/USD SignalsRisk 0.25%
Trades must be entered before 5pm Tokyo time Wednesday Trade Ideas
- Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.6620, $0.6542, or $0.6560. Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.6494, $0.6463, or $0.6455. Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
