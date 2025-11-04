Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: City Experiencing Winter Chills Is There A Rain Forecast? Check

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A winter-like feel is being experienced in Bengal during the month of Kartik, with the temperature dropping. A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is moving towards the Bangladesh coast

Winter winds are blowing in Bengal this Kartik month. A hint of this was felt on Tuesday. The temperature dropped quite a bit in the morning. Kolkata's minimum temperature was below normal. The district temperature was 30 degrees.

The situation remained the same on Wednesday after Tuesday. Everyone is feeling a light winter chill since this morning. Some places have cloudy skies, while others have cool weather. The weather is expected to change this week.

According to the Alipore Met Office, the low-pressure system in the east-central Bay of Bengal is moving towards the Bangladesh coast. The sea will be rough off the Myanmar-Bangladesh coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep sea in this area.

Fishermen are banned from the deep seas near southern Bangladesh and the east-central and northeast Bay of Bengal. The ban will be in effect until today. The low-pressure system will be over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the Myanmar coast today. It may move northwest today and will remain over Bangladesh and adjoining Myanmar for the next few hours.

Though the weather is dry today, rain will start from Friday. South 24 Parganas may see rain on Friday. Similarly, all coastal districts may experience rain from Friday. No rain is expected in North Bengal, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong. However, dense fog may appear in these areas. The weather will change there after Friday.

Today, Wednesday morning, the sky will be partly cloudy. The weather will change as the day progresses. Today's minimum temperature will be 22 degrees and the maximum will be 30 degrees. A light chill may be felt today. However, it will get warmer as the day goes on.