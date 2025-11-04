Abigail Spanberger Makes History As Virginia's First Woman Governor - All You Need To Know About Her Family And Husband

MENAFN - Live Mint)In a significant victory for the Democratic Party, Abigail Spanberger has clinched their first win in the latest US elections. Abigail Spanberger has won the Virginia governor's race, according to local news reports. Virginia's election official website showed 56% voting for Spanberger. Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA officer and Congresswoman, will succeed Republican Gov Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, who was constitutionally barred from seeking a second consecutive term.

The Virginia contest was closely watched as a bellwether for national politics, particularly by the Democratic Party's moderate wing, which is grappling with its identity ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Abigail Spanberger is a former CIA officer and member of Congress, and is Virginia's first female governor.

(This is a developing story. More to come)