Abigail Spanberger Makes History As Virginia's First Woman Governor - All You Need To Know About Her Family And Husband
The Virginia contest was closely watched as a bellwether for national politics, particularly by the Democratic Party's moderate wing, which is grappling with its identity ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.Who is Abigail Spanberger?
Abigail Spanberger is a former CIA officer and member of Congress, and is Virginia's first female governor.
(This is a developing story. More to come)
