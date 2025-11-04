Virat Kohli Birthday: How The 'King Of Cricket' Built A Brand Beyond The Boundary

Virat Kohli, one of cricket's greatest, has built a $231.1M global brand. Beyond his on-field dominance, he's a visionary entrepreneur with ventures like One8, Wrogn, and Agilitas Sports-setting a new benchmark for athlete-led business in India.

Former India captain and ace batter Virat Kohli has turned 37 on Wednesday, November 5. The right-handed batter is one of the finest cricketers to have graced the game of sport. The Indian cricket superstar has evolved from a promising youngster, leading India to the U19 World Cup triumph in 2008, into one of the game's greatest ambassadors, whose influence is far beyond the pitch.

Hailing from Delhi, Virat Kohli rose through domestic and U19 ranks with his aggressive batting and fearless attitude, eventually becoming the face of Indian cricket and an epitome of passion, hard work, perseverance, and discipline for millions around the world.

Having made his India debut in 2008, Kohli steadily transformed into the backbone of the team across formats, shattering numerous batting records and redefining the fitness standards, while building a global brand that blends excellence, intensity, and authenticity.

When Virat Kohli made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on August 18, 2008, he was already a known player, but few predicted that the young, talented player from Delhi would go on to become one of the most prolific run scorers across formats in the history of cricket. The day, then 18-year-old Kohli donned the Indian jersey, there was no looking back for him as the young prodigy quickly cemented his place in the team with his impeccable technique, hunger for runs, and unmatched consistency.

For over a decade and a half, Kohli has evolved not only into the superstar of cricket but also as a symbol of professionalism and determination, inspiring a current and future generation of athletes with his relentless pursuit of excellence, mental toughness, and passion that transcends boundaries of the game.

Amassing over 27,600 runs and 82 centuries, Virat Kohli has etched his name among the greatest batters in cricket history, standing shoulder to shoulder with legends Sachin Tendulkar.

With a steady rise in popularity on the field, Virat Kohli seamlessly transitioned into a global brand off it, leveraging his charisma, discipline, and authenticity to become one of the most marketable athletes in the world.

Being hailed as the successor to Sachin Tendulkar, who was at the forefront of India's cricket commercial revolution, Kohli was tapped as the next big face of Indian sports marketing, attracting top global brands and endorsements while reshaping the image of modern Indian athletes through a focus on fitness, lifestyle, and a strong digital presence.

Moreover, Virat Kohli's charisma and attitude often connect with the younger generation as he embodies confidence, ambition, and authenticity, the qualities that often resonate beyond cricket.

As his cricketing career became synonymous with consistency and excellence, Virat Kohli's brand value skyrocketed, making him one of the highest-earning athletes globally. According to reports, Kohli's brand value is $231.1 million (approximately ₹1,925 crore), placing him as one of the most influential figures in the world of sports.

Virat Kohli has tied up with several brands, including Noise, Toothsi, Volini, MRF, Uber India, Vivo, American Tourister, Blue Star, Himalaya, Hero MotoCorp, Tissot, Audi India, Duroflex, Essilor, Digit, Herbalife, and various other brands across sectors. The 37-year-old reportedly earns 11-12 crore annually from endorsements alone, apart from cricket contracts and match fees, firmly establishing himself not only as a cricket legend but also a global powerhouse whose brand transcends beyond sport.

According to a 2024 Hopper HQ report, Virat Kohli charges INR 11.45 crore per Instagram post, placing him among the highest-paid athletes globally with 274 million followers on Instagram. The batting legend's brand dominance on social media further speaks volumes about his popularity and influence, turning every post into a high-level engagement tool for the brands.

Virat Kohli was a long-time brand ambassador of Puma, as he had an 8-year deal with the global sportswear giant worth ₹110 crore and partnered with the brand to create his own aunch his own athleisure brand, One8. In 2025, Kohli's contract with the Pume expired, and the sportswear giant offered a new contract worth INR 300 crore.

Surprisingly, Kohli declined the new offer by Puma and instead decided to invest in homegrown sportswear and athleisure wear, Agilitas Sports, founded by Abhishek Ganguly, the former CEO and MD of Puma India. The veteran batter bought stakes in the Bengaluru-based startup, marking a landmark move from global endorsements to fostering Indian entrepreneurship.

By investing in Agilitas Sports, Virat Kohli showcased his long-term vision of empowering the indigenous brand, aligning with the 'Made in India' ethos and promoting self-reliance or 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in the Indian sports ecosystem.

Apart from his brand endorsements and start-up investor, Virat Kohli is creating a portfolio that spans across multiple sectors, from fashion and fitness to hospitality and entertainment. Through his ventures like One8 Commune, Kohli opened several restobars across major Indian cities, and a youth-focused fashion label, Wrogn, co-owned with Universal Sportsbiz, Kohli has diversified his own empire beyond cricket.

The legendary batter's investment in wellness startup Hyperice, plant-based meat startup Blue Tribe, and the beverage company Rage Coffee reflects his forward-thinking approach towards sustainability, innovation, and holistic living.

By creating an empire of his own off the field, Virat Kohli has transformed himself from just a global sports icon into a visionary entrepreneur who has successfully bridged the gap between sport and business, setting a new benchmark for athlete-led entrepreneurship in India.