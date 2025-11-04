UAE Expresses Solidarity With Mexico Over Deadly Store Fire

The United Arab Emirates expressed its solidarity with the United Mexican States after a store fire in Hermosillo, capital of the northern state of Sonora.

The tragic incident led to the deaths of dozens and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the people and government of Mexico over this tragedy.

It also wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured.