Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Rain Alert Issued For THESE Places

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather: Just as people in the Telugu states are recovering from the devastation caused by Cyclone Montha, the weather department has dropped a shocker. Another surface circulation has formed in the Bay of Bengal

The monsoon is over, but rains haven't left the Telugu states. We saw the havoc Cyclone Montha caused in AP and Telangana. Now, the weather department's heavy rain forecast is alarming.

The AP Disaster Management Agency reports a surface circulation in the west-central Bay of Bengal. This will bring light to moderate rain with thunderstorms to several districts today.

Rains are expected for two straight days due to the surface circulation, starting Wednesday and getting heavier on Thursday. Moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in Nellore and Rayalaseema.

Yesterday (November 4, Tuesday), heavy rains occurred in parts of Andhra Pradesh. The disaster management agency reported rainfall of 61.5mm in Bapatla, 51.7mm in Nandikotkur, and 43.5mm in Bollavaram by 5 PM.

Telangana is also seeing rain from the surface circulation, which will continue today. The Hyderabad Met Centre has warned of heavy rain in several districts and issued a yellow alert.

The Hyderabad Met Centre warned of thunderstorms with gusty winds in Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, and other districts. People are advised to be cautious.

Temperatures: Lowest in Nalgonda (21.4°C) and Medak (21.8°C). Highest in Bhadrachalam and Khammam (34°C). In Hyderabad, the low was 21.4°C and the high was 32.1°C, per the Met Centre.