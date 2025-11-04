CGA Solutions Provides Advanced Professional Security Investigation Services For Business And Individual Threat Mitigation In GA And SC

MENAFN - GetNews)



"CGA Solutions can help your business protect all its assets with professional security investigations and threat mitigation services."CGA Solutions, LLC, a licensed private investigation and risk-consulting firm serving Georgia and South Carolina, has expanded its professional security investigations and threat mitigation services to meet growing demand for expert investigative and protective solutions. With decades of experience, the firm provides discreet, data-driven insight and actionable recommendations that help organizations protect people, property, and operational continuity.

CGA Solutions' expansion reflects the firm's commitment to evolving alongside modern security challenges. With threats ranging from internal workplace incidents to organized criminal activity and cyber-enabled attacks, today's businesses and institutions face an increasingly complex risk environment. The firm's multidisciplinary team-composed of former law enforcement professionals, intelligence analysts, and certified private investigators-combines investigative expertise with advanced technology to deliver precise, actionable intelligence. This integrated approach enables clients to anticipate vulnerabilities, respond effectively to incidents, and maintain resilience in an ever-changing security landscape.

“Today's threats-whether physical, digital, or reputational-require specialized intelligence and strategic prevention,” said Alex Chilton.“CGA Solutions delivers tailored investigative services that reveal risks before they escalate, enabling clients to make confident, informed decisions.”

Comprehensive Security and Threat Mitigation Services

CGA Solutions provides full-spectrum investigation and threat-management support for businesses, organizations and high-profile individuals, including:



Threat assessment and vulnerability analysis - in-depth evaluation of potential risks and mitigation strategies.

Professional security investigation services - licensed specialists conducting surveillance, background research, and incident analysis.

Private investigator operations - handling fraud, workplace misconduct, and personal-security investigations with discretion.

Intelligence & OSINT/SOCMINT investigations - leveraging open-source and social-media intelligence for early threat detection. Protective and mitigation planning - designing security protocols, executive-travel protection, and emergency response frameworks.

Multi-Industry Support

CGA Solutions supports a broad spectrum of business and organizational environments that depend on proactive risk management and trusted investigative insight. The firm's professional investigators understand the unique threats that affect each sector and adapt their strategies accordingly:



Corporate and Commercial Enterprises

Industrial, Logistics, and Warehousing Operations

Transportation and Shipping Companies

Residential Communities and Private Estates

Healthcare and Medical Facilities

Educational Institutions Religious Campuses and Houses of Worship

Why Choose CGA Solutions

Founded in 1999, CGA Solutions has grown into a trusted regional leader in professional investigation and risk advisory services. The firm's longevity reflects a reputation built on integrity, precision, and results. Fully licensed in both Georgia and South Carolina, CGA Solutions upholds the highest professional and ethical standards, ensuring every engagement is conducted with discretion, regulatory compliance, and respect for client confidentiality.

About CGA Solutions, LLC

Formerly known as Chilton Gibbs & Associates, CGA Solutions combines continuous training, legal compliance, and innovative strategies to deliver the clear, actionable information clients need. Headquartered in Augusta GA, CGA Solutions has multiple offices to ensure Georgia and South Carolina residents, including those living in coastal areas, can access quality private investigation services. Whether clients work or reside in Atlanta, Augusta, Savannah, Charleston, Greenville or surrounding areas, the CGA team is equipped to support investigative needs with professionalism and discretion.

To schedule a consultation, call (866) 217-8581 or visit cga-solution.