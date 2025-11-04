Mckay Law Pllc Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway 2025 In Sulphur Springs And Greenville, TX

MENAFN - GetNews)



"McKay Law PLLC (McKayLawtx) mckaylawtx) is proud to announce it's First Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway, a community initiative designed to ensure families throughout East Texas can enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal this holiday season. The firm will host two distribution events to serve residents in Sulphur Springs, Tx on Monday November 24 at Buford Park and Tuesday Nov. 25 at the Landmark on Lee in Greenville, Tx. Begins at 10am, first come 1st served."McKay Law PLLC (McKayLawtx) is proud to announce it's First Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway in Sulphur Springs and Greenville, TX See The firm will host two distribution events to serve residents in Sulphur Springs, Tx on Monday November 24 at Buford Park and Tuesday Nov. 25 at the Landmark on Lee in Greenville, Tx. Begins at 10am, first come 1st served. Visit McKayLawtx for details.

EAST TEXAS - McKay Law PLLC McKayLawtx is proud to announce its First Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway, a community initiative designed to ensure families throughout East Texas can enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal this holiday season. The firm will host two distribution events to serve residents in Sulphur Springs, Tx and Greenville, Tx.

Event Details:

Sulphur Springs Distribution



Date: Monday, November 24, 2025

Location: Buford Park, Sulphur Springs, TX Time: Starting at 10:00 AM



Greenville Distribution



Date: Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Location: The Landmark on Lee, 2920 Lee St., Greenville, TX Time: Starting at 10:00 AM



Volunteers from McKay Law will be on-site at both locations beginning at 10:00 AM and will continue serving until every meal finds a home. The giveaway is open to all community members in need, with no registration or qualification requirements.

"Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude, family, and community," said Lindsey McKay, founder of McKay Law PLLC. "We are honored to give back to the East Texas communities that have supported our firm. Our goal is simple: to ensure that every family who wants to share a Thanksgiving meal together has the opportunity to do so."

The turkey giveaway represents McKay Law's commitment to supporting the local communities it serves. The firm has deep roots in East Texas and recognizes the importance of being a good neighbor, particularly during the holiday season when many families face financial challenges.

Community members are encouraged to arrive early, though volunteers will remain at both locations until all meals have been distributed. For families unable to transport large items, volunteers will be available to assist with loading.

About McKay Law PLLC

McKay Law PLLC (McKayLawtx) is a respected Texas law firm specializing in personal injury cases, including 18-wheeler truck accidents. Founded by Lindsey McKay, the firm is committed to advocating for injured individuals while actively supporting the East Texas communities it serves.

For more information about the First Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway, please visit McKayLawtx or contact the firm directly at 903-INJURED or visit McKayLawTx.