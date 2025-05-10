Docuseries ‘Pedro X Javis’ Celebrates Legacy Of Pedro Almodovar

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 10 (IANS) Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar will be seen in 'Pedro x Javis', a three-part documentary series paying tribute to his life and work.

The series is created and hosted by celebrated filmmakers Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, known locally as Los Javis, the series blends documentary storytelling with musical performances and reimagined scenes from Almodovar's films in a bold new format, reports 'Variety'.

At the heart of 'Pedro x Javis' is an intimate, in-depth conversation between the three directors. Filmed over several days, their exchanges are rich with unexpected confessions, emotional memories, and previously unrevealed insights into the two-time Academy Award winner's creative journey.“I think I've talked too much”, Almodovar wryly commented on the process.

As per 'Variety', the series features contributions from many of Almodóvar's most iconic collaborators, including actresses Penelope Cruz, Julieta Serrano, Rossy de Palma, Bibiana Fernández, Loles Leon, Carmen Machi, Lola Dueñas and Leonor Watling.

It also includes appearances by Antonio Banderas and long-time creative partners such as his brother and El Deseo boss Agustín Almodovar, Esther García, cinematographer Jose Luis Alcaine and composer Alberto Iglesias.

In addition to interviews, 'Pedro x Javis' celebrates Almodovar's legacy with vivid musical numbers and reenactments of his most iconic film moments.

These segments feature performances by Amaia, Nathy Peluso, Guitarricadelafuente, Luz Casal, Albert Pla, Raül Refree and Antonio Banderas, who reinterpret songs from Almodovar's films in visually striking new settings. Spanning three episodes titled 'Amigas y madres', 'Ley y deseo' and 'Muerte y cine', the documentary explores themes central to Almodovar's work while tracing his journey from a young man in La Mancha to one of cinema's most influential voices.

The visual identity of the series is crafted by Ignasi Monreal, who designed the poster, credits and sets, incorporating original props and furniture from Almodovar's films.