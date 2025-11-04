403
Lansons Hires Public Affairs Lead From Weber Shandwick
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Reputation management and communications consultancy Lansons has appointed Ben Stetson as its new head of public affairs.
Stetson will join Lansons in January 2026 from Weber Shandwick, where he was senior vice president of public affairs and a member of the agency's corporate and public affairs senior leadership team.
During his five years at the IPG agency, he advised international brands and developed policy-led, integrated campaigns. Before Weber Shandwick, Stetson spent three years at Pagefield, advising clients across regulated sectors.
He began his career in Parliament and supported the prime minister's operations team across three general elections at Conservative campaign headquarters. He also served on the advisory board of I Have a Voice, a social enterprise promoting diversity in public affairs and political engagement among young people.
Lansons CEO Laura Hastings, who took on the role in March this year, said Stetson's“deep understanding of Westminster, combined with experience leading complex, cross-sector campaigns, will be invaluable in helping clients navigate today's fast-moving policy environment.
"His appointment reflects our commitment to further integrating strategy, insight and campaigning - enabling organisations to shape public debate by turning complex policy arguments into clear, human stories.”
Lansons' public affairs advises clients across sectors including financial services, infrastructure, energy and transport, combining evidence-led insight, stakeholder engagement and creative campaigning to help organisations shape policy and public debate.
Stetson added:“After a fantastic five years at Weber Shandwick, this is an exciting moment to join Lansons. Businesses today are navigating a far more dynamic and fragmented political landscape.
"Public affairs has become a key lever for leaders and brands to build influence and trust. I am looking forward to working with Lansons' network of clients in 2026 to address commercial and reputational challenges through public-affairs-led advice and campaigns.”
Mitchell Cohen, who has led Lansons' public affairs practice since 2023, is leaving Lansons to relocate to Israel in early 2026 and will work closely with Stetson to ensure a smooth transition.
Hastings said:“Mitchell has not only played an important role in the development of our public affairs work but has been a much-valued colleague for nine years. We will miss him enormously and wish him and his family every success in this next chapter.”
Earlier this year, Lansons, which was acquired by Team Farner in 2023, was named as one of PRovoke's 50 Best Agencies in the UK.
