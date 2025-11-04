Romi Welcomes Two New Sales Engineers To Strengthen Regional Customer Support

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Romi USA is pleased to announce the addition of two new Sales Engineers, Mr. Matthew Collins and Mr. Robert Capeling, to its growing commercial team.

Mr. Collins will serve customers in the Cleveland and Pittsburgh region, while Mr. Capeling will oversee sales and customer support in the Detroit region. Both will be responsible for visiting customers and prospects, providing direct Romi commercial support before, during, and after the sale of our products. Their shared mission is to build strong relationships and remain increasingly close to Romi's valued clients.

According to Mr. Ed Marchesini, General Manager at Romi USA, "We are thrilled to welcome Matthew and Robert to the Romi team. Their deep technical experience and customer-first approach align perfectly with our goal of delivering exceptional value and service. As we continue to grow our presence across key industrial regions, their local engagement and expertise will strengthen the connection between Romi and our customers."

Mr. Collins brings extensive experience in project management and technical sales, having worked with a number of machine tool manufacturers. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership in managing complex machine tool projects, developing sales strategies, and ensuring customer satisfaction from concept through to installation.

Mr. Capeling, based in Michigan, brings decades of experience in machine tool sales and customer support, with a strong track record of helping manufacturers implement efficient, high-performance machining solutions. His understanding of regional industry needs will be instrumental in advancing Romi's commitment to local support and long-term partnerships.

Romi continues to invest in its sales and service infrastructure to deliver a high level of responsiveness and technical expertise to customers across North America.

About Romi BW Machine Tools Ltd

Romi BW Machine Tools Ltd is based in Erlanger, KY, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brazilian-based ROMI SA, serving the USA and Canada. The company offers customers innovative and robust machine tools, including CNC lathes, turning centers, and vertical machining centers. All the key parts used to build a Romi machine tool, including the base castings, are made at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Santa Barbara d'Oeste, Brazil. This control over all key components allows Romi to build exceptionally rigid, accurate, high-performance solutions.

Romi BW Machine Tools Ltd, also known as Romi USA, maintains a showroom and complete parts and service department at its Erlanger location. Its machine tools are available through a network of direct sales personnel and regional distributors. For more information on Romi's products and solutions, visit .

About Romi S.A.

Founded in 1930, Romi S.A. is the market leader in the Brazilian machinery and industrial equipment market and a major cast iron and machined parts manufacturer.

Romi manufactures machine tools, including mechanical lathes, CNC lathes, turning centers, vertical milling machines, vertical lathes, heavy-duty and extra heavy-duty lathes, and horizontal milling machines. The company also manufactures plastic injection molding and plastic blow molding machines, as well as nodular and vermicular grey cast iron supplied rough or machined.

The company's products and services are commercialized globally and are used in diversified industrial segments, including light and heavy automotive, agricultural machinery, aerospace, medical, capital goods, consumer goods, tooling, hydraulic, and wind power.

Romi is listed on Novo Mercado, a listing segment of BM&F Bovespa for the trading of shares issued by companies that commit themselves voluntarily to adopt corporate governance practices in addition to those required by law.