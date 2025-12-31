Vodafone Qatar Delivers Seamless Connectivity At FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025

MENAFN - Gulf Times) As the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 concluded, Vodafone Qatar successfully delivered on its role as the Official Technology Sponsor, supporting the tournament with connectivity solutions that enabled seamless fan experiences and smooth tournament operations.

Vodafone Qatar's advanced network infrastructure supported more than 2mn subscribers, delivering nationwide 5G coverage, high-speed fibre connectivity, and secure communication links across tournament venues. Fans, visitors, and organisers benefited from reliable services that enhanced both match-day experiences and overall tournament operations.

During match periods, users made over 17mn minutes of voice calls and consumed more than 1,600TB of data. Despite this high traffic, the network maintained consistently high availability and performance, achieving a 99.9% call setup success rate (CSSR), ensuring uninterrupted access for fans, broadcasters, and organisers.

Sheikh Hamad Abdulla Jassim al-Thani, CEO of Vodafone Qatar, said:“Vodafone Qatar is committed to supporting the country's efforts in hosting world-class sports events, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030. Through continued investment in advanced connectivity infrastructure, we continue to foster a healthier society and enhance how people experience and participate in sporting activities.”

The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 underscored the country's commitment to sporting excellence, innovation, and global connectivity. Vodafone Qatar remains dedicated to supporting major sporting events and strengthening community connections through cutting-edge technology.

