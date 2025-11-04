Suryakumar Yadav Seeks AB De Villiers' Help To Revive His ODI Career Ahead Of 2027 World Cup

Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has sought help from former South Africa captain and flamboyant batter AB de Villiers to revive his ODI career ahead of the 2027 World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav has been an explosive batter in T20 cricket but has struggled to replicate the same consistency and adaptability in the 50-over format.

Given his rapid rise in T20Is after making his debut against England in 2021, Suryakumar Yadav was included in the ODI setup by the team management, hoping to bring his T20 flair to the 50-over format as a middle-order batter. However, the 35-year-old was unable to find his success in the shorter format of the game as he was dropped after India's heartbreaking loss in the 2023 World Cup final.

Since November 2023, Suryakumar Yadav has not been considered in the ODI setup, as his inconsistency with the bat and inability to build innings in the middle overs have led selectors to look for more reliable options in the format, keeping him largely confined to T20 duties.

AB de Villiers' Art of Balancing ODIs and T20Is

Speaking to senior journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel, Suryakumar Yadav was impressed with AB de Villiers' ability to seamlessly switch between formats, stating he has been unable to do that in his career.

“If I meet him soon, then I would like to ask him how he managed to balance his T20I and ODI games. I haven't been able to do so,” India T20I skipper said.

“I thought ODIs should be played like T20Is. I want to ask him what he did to be successful in both formats," he added.

AB de Villiers enjoyed his success in both white-ball formats of the game. In his ODI career, the former South Africa captain amassed 9427 runs, including 25 centuries and 52 fifties, at an average of 54.17 and a strike rate of 101.27 in 223 matches.

In T20Is, the flamboyant batter aggregated 1672 runs, including 10 fifties, at an average of 26.12 in 78 matches. His versatility across formats, including Tests, and ability to innovate under pressure have made AB de Villiers one of the most admired modern-day batters.

'Please Get in Touch With Me Quickly'

Suryakumar Yadav has urged AB de Villiers to get in touch with him quickly as he looks to rebuild his ODI career ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

“AB, if you are listening to this, please get in touch with me quickly because there are important three-four years lying ahead for me. I'm very keen on playing ODI cricket also. Please help me! I couldn't balance T20Is and ODIs,"

Suryakumar Yadav does not have an impressive record in ODI cricket, amassing 773 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 25.76 in 37 matches. In his debut ODI World Cup in 2023, the 35-year-old failed to deliver his best as he could score only 106 runs at an average of 17.66 in seven matches.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav is currently leading Team India in the five-match T20I series against Australia. After leveling the series 1-1 with a five-wicket win in the third T20I in Hobart, the Men in Blue will look to take a series lead when they lock horns with the hosts in the fourth T20I at Bill Pippen Oval in Gold Coast on Thursday, November 6.