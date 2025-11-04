AFU Use Robotic Complex To Evacuate Wounded Soldier From Enemy-Controlled Territory

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the First Separate Medical Battalion reported this on social media X.

"Operation GVER. 33 days since the moment of serious injury and application of a tourniquet. Six unsuccessful attempts and lost GRC, four of which were equipment from neighboring units. The seventh attempt was successful: the wounded soldier was evacuated from an enemy-controlled settlement," the report said.

The medical battalion noted that the total length of the route was 64 km (37 km of which were with a damaged wheel). Mission duration: 5 hours 58 minutes; average speed of the GRC during the mission: 13 km/h; maximum speed of the GRC during the mission: 29 km/h.

While en route to the wounded soldier, the GRC was hit by an anti-personnel mine but was able to continue moving on a damaged wheel.

While en route to the transfer point, the GRC was hit by a hostile drone, but the wounded soldier was not injured thanks to the armored capsule.

“The soldier was evacuated and given the necessary medical assistance. He is currently continuing treatment at the next stage - his life is not in danger,” the medical battalion emphasized.

