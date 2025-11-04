403
Kuwait Interior Ministry: Gang Running Online Gambling Site Arrested
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior announced Tuesday arresting an organized gang involved in managing and operating an online gambling website.
In a statement, the ministry said the operation is part of ongoing security efforts to combat organized crime and protect the financial system from illegal activities.
Investigations revealed that gang members laundered proceeds from gambling by depositing them into bank accounts linked to a medical clinic and commercial companies, presenting the funds as legitimate revenue before transferring them abroad to conceal their illegal source.
The ministry emphasized that using or participating in illegal online sites is a punishable offense and reiterated its commitment to pursuing and prosecuting anyone attempting to exploit the financial system or cyberspace for illegal activities.
Authorities urged the public to avoid interacting with such sites and to report any suspicious financial or online activities to safeguard Kuwait's financial integrity and national security. (end)
