In-House Counsel Warn Of Mounting Risks As Service Of Process Volume Surges

The volume of service of process (SOP)-the legal procedure by which one party formally notifies another of a legal action-is surging across the U.S., amplifying operational pressure and compliance risk for in-house legal teams. This is according to a new nationwide study commissioned by CSC, industry-leading registered agent and compliance service provider.

CSC surveyed 250 senior in-house counsel across the U.S. and found that rising SOP volume and growing concerns around data accuracy are intensifying both risk and workload pressure.1 Respondents cited data accuracy as a significant challenge to SOP management (61%), followed by rising SOP volume (56%). More than three-quarters (76%) said their departments are spending“too much” or“excessive” time managing SOP, underscoring the growing operational demands placed on legal teams.

The rising complexity of SOP, driven by new and differing state rules is increasing compliance exposure. Most respondents (59%) indicated that managing SOP across multiple states with varying requirements is leading to operational slips, while a third (34%) flagged problems with fragmented intake across states. As workloads expand, many departments are coordinating with multiple external partners and internal systems that apply differing standards for SOP data and privacy management. The patchwork of state-by-state privacy regulations further compounds these challenges, increasing the potential for inconsistencies in how sensitive information is handled.

“With a more complex SOP process it becomes more challenging to stay within the bounds of these regulations, which carries the risk of financial and reputation damage,” notes Paul Mathews, director of CSC Product Management.“In this environment, partnering with experienced registered agents that combine deep SOP expertise and integrated technology has become essential to maintain compliance, consistency, and speed.”

The rapid rise of mass arbitration is adding to these challenges, with 93% of respondents identifying it as a key concern that increases the risk and complexity of managing SOP. Three-quarters (73%) have already observed a rise in reporting errors.

Technology is introducing new solutions-and challenges

Legal and compliance teams are increasingly turning to technology to manage increased pressure, but nearly all (96%) respondents expressed concerns that current technology platforms are unable to deal with SOP demands in a timely and accurate manner with more than half saying they're very concerned.

Almost all respondents (97%) said they use AI for SOP in some capacity, with just over a third (36%) describing their adoption as significant. Many also expected AI to further increase filing volume.

“One of AI's core strengths is pattern recognition. Plaintiff firms will use it to help identify more potential claimants,” adds Mathews.“AI sits as a great opportunity and a threat. Used well, it offers many benefits and can save a lot of time. But, used poorly, it can muddy the waters, creating challenges around data integrity and accuracy.”

Legacy infrastructure and workforce constraints are also hindering performance. 71% of respondents said multiple, non-integrated systems hinder SOP management, while 59% still engage in some manual tracking or record keeping, and nearly half (49%) report using outdated technology that slows operations and increases the risk of errors.

To relieve pressure and improve scalability, 70% of departments expect to increase SOP outsourcing in 2025, with 81% anticipating further growth within the next three years as legal teams seek specialized, tech-enabled partners capable of consistently managing the SOP process.

As the trusted partner of choice for more than 90% of the Fortune 500 and founded in 1899 to simplify the way corporations were formed, operated, and maintained compliance, CSC leverages decades of registered agent and SOP experience, combining expert service with advanced technology to manage complex processes across states with precision and speed.

