USD/CAD Forecast 04/11: Bullish Momentum (Chart)
- The US dollar surged against the Canadian dollar on Monday as rate differentials and central bank outlooks supported further upside. With resistance near 1.41 and support around 1.40, bullish momentum remains intact despite expected volatility.
The US dollar continues to pay a positive swap against the Canadian dollar, despite the fact that the Federal Reserve just cut rates. This was because, earlier in the same day, so did the Bank of Canada. So really, at that point, we haven't moved the interest rate differential at all. Furthermore, there is suspicion that maybe the Federal Reserve won't be able to cut interest rates in December, and that has a major influence on where we could go next.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWith this, I believe we have a scenario where the bullish candle on Monday makes a lot of sense because it's simply people willing to get involved and take advantage of the overall momentum again. If we were to turn around and break down, it's really not until we move below the hammer from the Wednesday session-essentially the same level as the 200-day EMA-that I would consider shorting this market. Even then, I might just step aside and wait rather than go short. Overall, this is a market that I think, given enough time, does go higher, though it's likely to remain very noisy and choppy-but that's nothing new for this pair.Ready trade our USD/CAD Forex forecast? Here's some of the best regulated forex brokers in Canada to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment