India's Naturally Made Apple Cider, ANIMAL, Wins Gold In The Blind Tasting Category AT Spiritz 2025

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurgaon, Haryana, India ANIMAL, India's first 15% Apple Cider crafted with Himalayan apples, has won the Gold Medal in the Blind Tasting Category at the Spiritz Conclave & Achievers' Awards 2025. Made by the Indian Wine Company (IWC), ANIMAL is known for being naturally fermented, no added ENA (Extra Neutral Alcohol), and no expiry date: making it one of the most naturally crafted drinks available in India today.

Moksh Rajpal and Divesh Gupta receives award in the blind tasting category at Spiritz 2025

The Spiritz Awards recognise the finest beverages in India for their taste and quality. Winning Gold in a blind tasting, where judges don't know which brand they are sampling, proves the authentic flavour and natural quality of ANIMAL.

Every sip of ANIMAL comes from apples from Himachal Pradesh. Made through a natural fermentation process.

“ANIMAL is not just a drink but a promise of purity,” said Moksh Rajpal, Chief of Staff, Indian Wine Company.“We wanted to create something that feels real, honest, and proudly Indian. It's made for everyone who loves great taste without compromise.”

This achievement not only cements ANIMAL's place within the fraternity, but also highlights the rise of Indian-origin, innovation-led brands redefining global quality benchmarks. With its distinctive 15% cider composition and unapologetically bold character, ANIMAL is spearheading a new era of experimentation and craftsmanship in the Indian beverage space, one where local ingredient meets international standards.

At a competitive price, ANIMAL offers consumers a drink that's both premium and natural, blending India's richness with world-class quality. Whether you're celebrating, relaxing, or sharing moments with friends, ANIMAL stands apart as the drink that's naturally perfect, and perfectly natural.

About ANIMAL

ANIMAL is India's first 15% Apple Cider, made from Himalayan apples. Naturally fermented and NO ENA. Born in India and crafted by the Indian Wine Company (IWC), ANIMAL is made for those who value purity, taste, and authenticity in every sip.