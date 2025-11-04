Hiseas International Joins WTTC As Global Member At WTM

MENAFN - TimesNewswire )– HiSEAS International, a leading global tech-powered Destination Management Company (DMC), is proud to join the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) as its newest Global Member.







The announcement, made during World Travel Market (WTM) London, highlights the growing collaboration between technology-driven travel leaders and WTTC's global community. This strategic move underscores HiSEAS' commitment to achieve higher industry standards and sustainable growth of the global tourism industry.

Founded in Switzerland in 2011, HiSEAS International has built a robust service network spanning 40+ offices across 20+ countries, supported by over 800 multilingual professionals. Each year, the company delivers exceptional travel experiences to more than 13,000 international groups, offering seamless service and deep local expertise across destinations worldwide.

Backed by a curated network of 45,000+ suppliers, HiSEAS provides end-to-end travel solutions-including group tours, MICE programs, cultural explorations, and educational travel-tailored to the unique needs of each client.

Gloria Guevara, Interim WTTC President & CEO, said:“We are delighted to welcome HiSEAS International as a Global Member of WTTC, particularly at WTM London, the heart of global Travel & Tourism dialogue. HiSEAS's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation embodies the forward-looking spirit our sector needs to thrive.

“As we continue to advance innovation and sustainable growth across Travel & Tourism, HiSEAS' expertise in technology-driven destination management will be an invaluable addition to WTTC's global network. Together, we will shape a more connected, sustainable, and resilient future for our sector worldwide.”

Duma Wang, HiSEAS Founder & CEO, said:“HiSEAS, as a leading global tech-powered DMC, is deeply honored to join the World Travel & Tourism Council, a premier international tourism organisation. We look forward to collaborating with the world's most outstanding industry peers to collectively advance global travel exchange and cooperation.

“HiSEAS is actively utilising cutting-edge intelligent technologies, such as AI, to reshape destination resource supply chains and lead the digital transformation and innovation of service models.

“We firmly believe that the close partnership between HiSEAS and WTTC will not only enable more travellers to smoothly reach their destinations and explore the beauty of the world, but also accelerate the digital evolution and sustainable development of the global tourism industry.”

As a Global Member, HiSEAS International will contribute to WTTC's work in driving digital transformation, sustainability, and global collaboration across the Travel & Tourism sector.

Following the announcement of WTTC membership, HiSEAS hosted a high-level Europe-Asia tourism dialogue on 4 November 2025 at London City Hall, situated at the heart of the Greater London Authority. The gathering united 300 partners and travel professionals from the both sides, serving as a dynamic platform to explore pathways for future development, addressing sustainable growth and business opportunities across the global tourism landscape.

HiSEAS' membership in WTTC marks a significant step in its mission to fuse technological excellence with unparalleled destination management-creating a more connected, intelligent, and sustainable travel ecosystem for all.

Together, HiSEAS and WTTC will strengthen cooperation between destinations, harness technology to enhance traveller experiences, and support the continued growth and resilience of Travel & Tourism worldwide.

About HiSEAS International

Established in Switzerland in 2011, HiSEAS International is a leading global tech-powered Destination Management Company (DMC). Our global service network spans 40+ offices across 20+ countries in Europe, North America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania, supported by a dedicated team of 800+ multilingual professionals. This robust infrastructure enables us to deliver exceptional travel experiences to over 13,000 international groups annually, providing seamless service and unparalleled local support across every destination.

Backed by a curated global supplier base of 45,000+ partners and more than a decade of industry leadership, we deliver highly customized, end-to-end travel solutions. From group tours, MICE programs, and cultural explorations to educational travel, we design cost-effective and diverse experiences tailored to the precise needs of each client.

HiSEAS leverages cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence to reshape destination resource supply chains and lead the digital transformation of service models. Through our AI-driven systems and automation solutions, we deliver seamless, personalized travel experiences while maintaining deep local expertise in every destination.

At HiSEAS, we don't just organize trips-we create exceptional travel experiences, built on a seamless blend of technological excellence, local insight, and an unwavering commitment to quality.

About the World Travel & Tourism Council

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) represents the global Travel & Tourism private sector. Members include 200 CEOs, Chairs and Presidents of the world's leading travel & tourism companies from all geographies covering all industries.

For more than 30 years, WTTC has been committed to maximising the inclusive and sustainable growth potential of the Travel & Tourism sector by partnering with governments, destinations, communities, and other stakeholders to drive economic development, create jobs, reduce poverty and foster peace, security, and understanding in our world.