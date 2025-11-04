403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:58 AM EST - Ero Copper Corp.: Announced the results of a year-long effort to create additional value from its Xavantina Operations, located in Mato Grosso State, Brazil as well as an update of its National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral reserve and resource estimate. The mineral reserve and resource estimate for the Xavantina Operations incorporates drilling activities and mining depletion on the property through June 30, 2025. Ero Copper Corp. shares T are trading down $1.92 at $28.03.
