Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ero Copper Corp.

Ero Copper Corp.


2025-11-04 10:11:10
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:58 AM EST - Ero Copper Corp.: Announced the results of a year-long effort to create additional value from its Xavantina Operations, located in Mato Grosso State, Brazil as well as an update of its National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral reserve and resource estimate. The mineral reserve and resource estimate for the Xavantina Operations incorporates drilling activities and mining depletion on the property through June 30, 2025. Ero Copper Corp. shares T are trading down $1.92 at $28.03.

MENAFN04112025000212011056ID1110293718



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search